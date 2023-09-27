LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Doctors have a new tool to treat cancer patients in Arkansas with the opening of the state’s first proton therapy center.

The Proton Center of Arkansas is the result of a partnership between UAMS, Baptist Health, Arkansas Children’s and Proton International.

It will provide the world’s most advanced cancer radiation treatment, one of only 43 such centers in the U.S. Proton therapy has fewer side effects than typical radiation and is the preferred treatment for children to avoid developmental complications.

UAMS chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson said while the center is housed at UAMS at the Radiation Oncology Center, it will benefit the entire state for years to come.

“The opening of the Proton Center of Arkansas takes cancer care in our state to a new level and ensures cancer patients who need proton therapy no longer need to leave the state to get state-of-the-art care,” Patterson said. “The alliances forged, some old, some new, are a testament to local and state support for better health and healthcare for all Arkansans.”

To make the opening even more special, instead of a ribbon cutting, the celebration kicked off with the ringing of bells, the traditional mark of the end of a cancer patient’s treatment.

Officials with the center expect to begin welcoming patients in October and hopes to treat up to 40 people a day.