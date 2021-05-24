Baptist Health’s Healthy & Active Youth Program returns with in-person sessions this summer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Baptist Health’s Healthy & Active Youth Program will offer in-person sessions this summer for free to children ages 11 to 17.

According to Baptist Health officials, the summer sessions are two weeks long from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until noon.

The first summer session will be from June 14 to June 25 and the second will be July 12 through July 23. Each meeting will be held at the Baptist Health Weight & Nutrition Center on 10915 N. Rodney Parham Road, Suite G in Little Rock.

Officials say the Healthy & Active Youth Program incorporates all elements of health, including nutrition and physical activity and provides healthy living exercises that can be incorporated for the whole family.

Participants will receive a fitness tracker, T-shirt, weekly participation prizes and more.

The program is funded by the Baptist Health Foundation and is facilitated by Baptist Health Weight & Nutrition Center.

Baptist Health officials say spaces are limited.