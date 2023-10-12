CABOT, Ark. – Cabot High School is hoping to inspire the next generation of healthcare workers with their first Health and Wellness Expo for students.

The expo is hosted by the CHS Medical Academy and features 30 booths outlining medical careers, technical skills and resources for those interested in finding a new pathway.

High schoolers were able to learn about their options after graduation and get more information on the academy itself.

Students and teachers say it’s opportunities like this that set kids up for success. Medical professions teacher Bailey Collins said the hands-on experience for students is important.

“We try to give them as many hands-on experiences as we can,” Collins said. “And just like today, bringing people from different aspect of healthcare out to just expose them to it.”

“That’s really prepared me for stuff that I’m going to learn later on in life, and get me ahead of everyone else,” senior Cayden Bailey said.

Community partners in attendance included the Cabot Police and Fire departments, healthcare providers, dentists, massage therapists and more.