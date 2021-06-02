CAVHS urging veterans to schedule cancer screening as COVID restrictions lift

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System is encouraging veterans, their caregivers and family members to resume appropriate cancer screening to prevent cancer-related illnesses.

As part of a nationwide effort, CAVHS urges Arkansas veterans to talk with their health care provider to resume regular primary care checkups and recommended cancer screenings.

CAVHS officials say veterans taking these measures can lessen the negative impact the pandemic is having on identifying and treating veterans with cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, screening-related procedures dropped drastically in March and May 2020. Estimates project 35% of Americans missed routine cancer screening due to COVID-19 related fears and service disruptions.

“Regular cancer screening can improve or save Veteran lives,” said Dr. Tina McClain, CAVHS chief of staff. “Many cancers are treatable when they are detected early. We’re encouraging every Veteran to talk to their provider about getting screened.”

CAVHS officials say they have implemented numerous infection control measures to provide a safe environment for veteran health care and screening.

Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among women, and colorectal cancer is the third most common cause of death among men and women in the U.S.

CAVHS has a cancer program for veterans accredited by the Commission on Cancer, including diagnostic evaluation services to catch cancers early and treat veterans.