Central Arkansas woman says yoga eases chronic multiple sclerosis pain

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Several women with multiple sclerosis spoke on behalf of the National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, including a central Arkansas woman.

Sarah Thomas Pilcher, a yoga instructor at Arkansas Yoga Collective, was diagnosed with MS in 2010.

She talks about living with the disease and helping others with disabilities through yoga and meditation and how to stay healthy despite having MS.

“Be open to learn from those who had the disease five to 10 years and understand the different medications that can change, and what they’ve done to better their lives,” Pilcher said.

Pilcher said she will be having a virtual chair yoga for people with MS and chronic pain. To learn about the event, visit Pilcher’s Facebook page.

You can see more of this video above.