LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Flu cases and deaths continue to rise in the Natural State with 19 new deaths reported in the last week by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state has seen over 15,900 flu cases reported since Oct. 2. However, only 3,191 of those cases have been confirmed as flu cases with 354 confirmed in the last week.

According to the report, so far this season, there have been a reported 64 flu deaths with 920 being admitted to a hospital for the illness.

The ADH report also notes the school absenteeism for the week ending on Dec. 12 is 7.80, down from 7.86 the previous week.

ADH points out that reported cases represent only a fraction of total cases since only hospitalizations, deaths, and outbreaks are tracked.

To view the full report, visit the ADH website at Healthy.Arkansas.gov.