LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mental health, social media and football – all three topics are being discussed around the Natural State this week.

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman is taking a brief break from the war on words online, and his actions are now gaining attention.

As the Razorbacks are getting into the heat of their football season, they have also been in the fire on social media. Pittman addressed the power of words used on social media platforms during a news conference earlier this week.

“I do not believe that you can hide behind a phone and address people as personally as people do,” he said. “I don’t think it’s fair, I don’t think it’s right. I don’t think it’s right for the kids.”

Following Saturday’s loss by Arkansas against Louisiana State University, Pittman told reporters that the personal attacks on the players take a toll on them mentally.

“I’m a counselor last week for my punter, for my O-line,” he said.

As a former Razorbacks wide receiver and now a head football coach himself, Anthony Lucas knows all about having to be a counselor for his players.

“When you really get to talk to those kids and you try to dig into their brains and into their minds, it gets tough sometimes sitting down, visiting with them and having them share why they aren’t performing on the field,” he said.

Lucas noted student athletes live in a crazy world these days and having someone like Pittman speak up about it is good, adding that he always encourages his players not to look for excuses but for reasons to keep fueling their fire to get better.

“What I try to make sure is we don’t make excuses,” Lucas said. “I don’t make excuses, but when I see behavior change, boy, it’s a red flag.”