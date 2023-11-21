LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group gathered on Tuesday to host a vigil for the more than 400,000 people without Medicaid after disenrollment began on April 1.

The disenrollment began when the federal declaration of a coronavirus health emergency ended.

“I don’t think it’s ridiculous, it is ridiculous. it’s painful,” Joyce Means, who lost her coverage, said.

As wheels blow through the wind and colorful flowers represent statistics according to Arkansas community organizations, they are there for one thing: Medicaid.

“Arkansas, like all states, was required to redetermine eligibility for Medicaid beneficiaries after the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency,” Department of Human Services officials said.

“I don’t think I should have to pay for the glitches to their system and so I just wish they would get their things together because we do pay taxes and we deserve to have insurance,” Kimberly Flower said.

Flowers is one of the ones who has been taken off coverage.

She said she had coverage through October and when she went for a dental appointment for a procedure that had been approved already by Medicaid, it wasn’t covered anymore and, according to her, with no letter giving a heads up.

“So now I find myself in a situation where I can’t get the rest of my treatment for my teeth because I no longer have insurance,” Flowers said.

“There were not any cuts made to Medicaid services or coverage, but beneficiaries who were no longer eligible for Medicaid coverage were disenrolled,” DHS officials said.

“It’s inhumane for people to go without coverage, everyone should have health-care coverage,” Means said.

Officials with DHS added they have “now returned to normal eligibility operations, and Medicaid will continue to be available for anyone who qualifies. Those who are not eligible can transition to other health care options.”