Kroger to host drive-thru flu clinic at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday

Health News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Kroger will host a drive-thru flu clinic at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 12, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

“With so many health facilities already overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it
is more important than ever for all Americans to get a flu shot,” said Cindy Fisher,
Health & Wellness Leader, Kroger Delta Division. “At our COVID-19 drive-thru test sites,
we were able to assist thousands of people in getting a test in a short amount of time.
By using that model to provide flu shots, we hope to provide more customers with a
safe, convenient option to get vaccinated.”

According to a news release sent Friday, Kroger’s flu shot program expansion was designed to help local customers get their recommended vaccines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It will be very difficult for people to determine the difference between flu symptoms and
COVID-19,” continued Fisher. “That’s why it’s so important for Americans to get a flu
shot this year. It not only has been proven to help protect against the flu but may also
help reduce misidentification as COVID-19.”

All flu shot appointments can be booked online by clicking here.

The pre-visit paperwork can be completed online to reduce contact and promote physical distancing.

According to Kroger officials, many insurance companies cover the flu shot with no copay.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories