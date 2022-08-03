LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monkeypox numbers continue to climb in the Natural State.

The Arkansas Department of Heath reported Tuesday that the state now has six cases of the virus. A month prior, July 3, the state had one case of the disease.

The relatively rare disease infects with a rash or sore (a pox) and flu-like symptoms. It is rarely fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC notes that monkeypox is spread by close intimate contact with someone already infected with the virus, or touching items such as clothing or linen which have been touched by someone infected.

Unlike COVID-19 and its masking need, monkeypox is not spread through casual, brief conversations or walking by someone with monkeypox, for example at a grocery store.

Officials with the ADH said symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle pain, and a painful rash that occurs seven to 14 days after exposure. The CDC states that in some cases a rash breaks out without the fever or body aches. The rash can occur on several places throughout the body.

If someone thinks they are infected, they should check with their health care providers. Health care providers with infected patients are encouraged to contact the ADH.

According to the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the monkeypox virus is on the rise globally, as well as in the United States. It is treatable, with testing as well as vaccines available.