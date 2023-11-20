LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has a new service for patients in Little Rock. It’s the comprehensive care at home program, and it brings all of the essential elements of an inpatient hospital stay right into patient’s home.

Patients get virtual access to their doctors and care team through telehealth, and 24/7 access to a licensed nurse. The nurse will visit twice a day to take vitals, administer meds and assist with any pain management.

Dr. Abuabdou, a doctor assigned to the home care program, said so far the program has had great success.

Anyone interested in signing up for the program can visit UAMSHealth.com to see if they qualify.