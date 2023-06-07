LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A big grant will help with education needs for patients at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Panda Express pledged $1,171,840 to support the hospital school program at Arkansas Children’s.

Since the 1980s, the program has served patients with music therapy, and education and helps children with autism services.

Enid Olvey, president and CEO of the Arkansas Children’s Foundation, spoke about the importance of donations for everything the hospital does.

” To provide the best care for our pediatric patients, we must ensure Arkansas Children’s is equipped with not only the latest technology and advanced medical programs but other programs like the hospital’s school program,” Olvey said.

According to officials, Panda Express has donated more than $150 million through the Children’s Miracle Network across the nation.