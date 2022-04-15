LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Anyone who has experienced kidney stones knows how painful they can be.

Thankfully for Jeff Hankins, the president of Strategic Communications at Arkansas State University, he found relief at a time he needed it most.

“I had a couple kidney stone episodes that were very severe – we are talking 9- and 10-mm kidney stones,” Hankins said. “It’s a painful experience. The larger the stone, the more painful, the larger the complications.”

At UAMS Medical Center, they are able to offer a procedure without incision. For Hankins, it was life changing.

“I met with Dr. Riley. She outlined a procedure than was different than anything I had heard before,” Hankins explained. “I went from having 14-15 kidney stones to none overnight – and I can’t tell you what a relief that has been.”

And it’s a game-changer for patients at UAMS.

“Once the patient is asleep, we will go in with small telescopes and go into the bladder and access the kidney,” Dr. Julie Riley at UAMS explained. “We use lasers to break up any of the stones.”

Helping Arkansans deal with something that can be so painful and working so they hopefully won’t deal with the pain again.

“We almost always leave a stent in which is a plastic tube that goes from kidney to bladder,” Dr. Riley said.

Hankins urges anyone who is dealing with multiple kidney stones to consider this procedure. “The recovery from the procedure was far milder than experiencing kidney stones themselves,” Hankins enthused.