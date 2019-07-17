Heat Advisory Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The combination of temperatures in the low to mid 90s and dewpoint values in the mid 70s will create dangerously high heat index values in excess of 100-degrees and likely over 105-degrees.

Because of that the National Weather service has issued a Heat Advisory from noon, Wednesday until 8 p.m. A Heat Advisory is issued when heat index values are expected to reach or exceed 105°.

If heat index values are expected to climb over 110-degrees, an Excessive Heat Warning is issued. That is the case for the Fort Smith Metro. Sebastian, Crawford, and Franklin counties have been issued an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 PM.



Heat indices will likely be around or above 105 Thursday and Friday. Heat advisories may be issued for those days as well.