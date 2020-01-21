UPDATE: Suspect in custody after stand-off in Northeast Arkansas

UPDATE:

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A man is in custody after a stand-off in near Caraway.

According to Ron Richardson with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired in the incident, but all deputies are okay.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd confirms with Region 8 News that a deputy was being taken to the hospital, describing their injuries as minor.

Arkansas State Police, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, and Emerson Ambulance are on the scene.

Arkansas State Police has been asked to assist the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office in the incident.

Region 8’s Jurnee Taylor is on the scene working to get more details.

ORIGINAL:

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – There is a heavy police presence on Craighead County Road 847 near Caraway.

We will provide an update when we learn more.