Slow moving heavy showers have produced over 6 inches of rain in some spots since this morning. Radar estimates as of 4 PM Friday showing the heaviest rainfall totals near Gurdon and Arkadelphia. Some roads around Arkadelphia were flooded Friday afternoon according to The National Weather Service in Little Rock. A Flash Flood warning is in effect around the Arkadelphia area through 6 PM.

Showers are beginning to diminish as of 4 PM and will be mostly gone by about 6 PM.