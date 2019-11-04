Helena-West Helena police looking for suspect in shooting

Helena-West Helena, Ark. — The local police are looking for Travoris Avance, 25, who they believe is a suspect involved in the shooting of Jamarius Reese, 20.

Police believe Avance may be in the Central Arkansas area.

On Friday, Oct. 18 Helena police responded to a call about a shooting. They found Reese who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead by the local coroner.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Fox 16 News App from the App Store or Google Play.