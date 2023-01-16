If you haven’t gotten rid of your real Christmas tree yet, there’s still time to recycle it.

You can drop off the bare tree at any of the Arkansas Game and Fish locations through the end of the month.

One popular location is Riverview Park Access, next to the skate park, in North Little Rock. All you have to do is put the tree in the pile, and it’ll be sunk in the Arkansas River by anglers for fish habitats. If any trees are left over after January 31st, Arkansas Game & Fish will take care of them.

Pro tip: type in Riverview Skateboard Park (2801 River Road) in North Little Rock to find this popular Christmas tree dropoff location. Coming from River Road, the trees are to the right of the skateboard park by the river access

“Fish always need some type of habitat to hang out around. They’re looking for logs, docks, vegetation, anything they can get up next to hide. For the smaller fish, they’re using that as refuge. The bigger fish are using that to ambush their prey. It’s great for the anglers as well to know where to go fishing,” said AGFC Fishery Biologist Will Lancett.

Additionally, recycling the trees keeps them out of landfills.

“It’s good that we are able to repurpose it. I know a lot of these trees get wasted. We even get calls from places like Home Depot or Lowe’s that they didn’t sell out of their trees and they’ve got 80 of them left, so I’m just glad we’re able to repurpose that. And use it to improve fisheries habitat across the state,” said Lancett.

Pile of Christmas trees in January 2023 at Riverview Park Access

If you miss the January 31st deadline, the AGFC locations are clear for anyone to sink their own trees throughout the year. They just ask trees be clean of any ornaments, tinsel or plastic and not to sink the trees in the main channel.

Christmas trees last as fish habitats about a year or two before they need to be replaced.

Additional drop off locations include: