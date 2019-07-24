HGTV stars are coming to UCA

CONWAY, Ark. (News Release) — The University of Central Arkansas Center for Community and Economic Development welcomes the stars of HGTV’s hit series “Home Town” to the “Downtown Comeback” eventon Tuesday, July 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will be held in the McCastlain Hall Ballroom on the UCA campus in Conway.

“Home Town” stars Jim and Mallorie Rasberry and Josh Nowell will share why they believe it takes a town to save a town. Nowell and the Rasberrys, along with other partners, have restored more than 60,000 square feet of commercial space and more than 40 historic homes. They have also recruited and retained more than 25 businesses, operated three retail stores, secured and managed a national furniture line and operated a bed-and-breakfast— all while running individual small businesses and raising families.

During the event, Nowell and the Rasberrys will explain how community-wide preservation, promotion, entrepreneurship and economic development efforts led to the revitalization of their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. Attendees will leave with information on the importance of downtown development and strategies for community development.

The cost to attend this event is $20 per person and includes appetizers. Ticket information and event details can be found online at uca.edu/cdi/downtowncomeback.

About the Center for Community and Economic Development

The Center for Community and Economic Development (CCED) is part of the Division of Outreach and Community Engagement at UCA. CCED’s mission is to have a positive impact on communities by equipping leaders with economic tools and resources, building consensus to achieve community goals and bringing UCA resources and communities together.

CCED envisions communities across Arkansas and the country with robust economies, a flourishing quality of life, and diverse and engaged citizen leaders. CCED provides customized training and technical assistance to communities and their leaders. Learn more at uca.edu/cced.