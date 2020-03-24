High Demand for Employees at Grocery Stores

Little Rock, Ark. – While some have lost their jobs because of the pandemic grocery stores have the opposite problem.

Grocery stores across the state are in need of more employees.

“We are trying to get people in the store and working. A lot of times it can be under 36 hours where you do a short little interview and they’ve got you working,” said Charlie Spakes the President of the Arkansas Grocery and Retail Merchant Association.

Steve Edwards with Edwards Food Giant said because of the increase in shoppers they need more employees immediately.

“Just basically overnight we saw this increased around of demand when the panic hit. Now that we know that we know people are looking for jobs we are out there trying to find those people,” said Edwards.

Edwards went on to say they are hiring all different types of positions and all are encouraged to apply.

Many Target stores have signs hanging outside advertising jobs. Recently Walmart and Kroger also announced the need for more employees.

Charlie Spakes said the Arkansas Grocery and Retail Merchant Association is working to develop a database of jobs since currently no job fairs can be hosted.