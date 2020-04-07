High quality, washable cloth mask for purchase in bulk

For retail, gifts to clients, protect your staff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The CDC is now recommending that everyone wear masks in public.

A local company is making and selling reusable mask to purchase in bulk.

These masks are manufactured by TY Garments in the Port of Little Rock. TY Garments makes clothing for Adidas and Reebok.

More to learn about the mask:

Triple-layer mask made out of 100% cotton, 130 GSM (very light)

Six colors available: black, white, green, turquoise, grey, and blue

Safe, no-contact delivery to your front door

Mask can be made to fit over N95 mask, specify in the order

A script, company logo, or design can be added for an additional cost

Contact Lisa Ferrell to order at (501) 347-8275 or email lisaferrell@sbcglobal.net