Highway widening project causes popular Cabot farm to relocate fruit stand

CABOT, Ark. – A popular Lonoke County farm is having to rebuild a well- known fruit stand due to highway construction.

Holland Bottom Farm, LLC says the fruit stand was originally built in 2002. Each spring they sell strawberries and fresh produce in the roadside stand.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is widening Highway 321 that runs alongside the farm. Due to construction, the farm says the state had to take away about three acres of property and tear down the stand.

The farm’s owners say they plan to build a new stand a few yards back, but it will take time. It won’t be ready by spring 2020, but they will continue selling fruit in the same location out of a tent or shed.

IDrive Arkansas says the highway widening project is expected to be completed by mid-2021.