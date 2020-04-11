Hikers, hunters reminded to stay safe during turkey season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – In response to the COVID-19 school closures, the City of Little Rock and local organizations have implemented a plan to provide meals for students, many of whom regularly receive their only weekday meals at school. Through Friday, April 10, more than 162,000 meals have been distributed to students, families, and others in need. Organizations partnering in this effort are the City of Little Rock, Clinton Foundation, World Central Kitchen, Little Rock School District, Pulaski County Special School District, Central Arkansas Library System, and Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance. Members of the community can get involved and support the effort by signing up to volunteer at littlerock.gov/volunteer or by making a contribution at wck.org/littlerock. Those in need of transportation may use Rock Region Metro to reach many of the distribution locations. Find more information online at rrmetro.org. There will be no lunch distribution on Easter Sunday, April 12, however two meals will be distributed to each person on Saturday, April 11. Below are the locations where meals may be picked up for the week of April 13-19, 2020. An online map can be found at littlerock.gov/covid19. Meals are grab-and-go to limit contact and congregating. Everyone is requested to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before picking up meals and to maintain a safe social distance of at least six feet between other people.

Monday through FridayLunch and Next Day BreakfastLunch and next day breakfast meals are available for any student age 18 and under. This operation is an equal opportunity provider. 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Booker Arts Magnet School located at 2016 Barber St.Chapel Ridge Apartments located at 9400 Stagecoach Rd.Chicot Elementary School located at 11100 Chicot Rd.Clinton Children’s Library and Learning Center located at 4800 W 10th St.Dee Brown Library located at 6325 Baseline Dr.King Elementary School located at 905 MLK Dr.McClellan High School located at 9417 Geyer Springs Rd.McMath Library located at 2100 John Barrow Rd.Romine Elementary School located at 3400 Romine Rd.Stephens Elementary School located at 3700 W. 18th St.Terry Elementary School located at 10800 Mara Lynn Rd.Wakefield Elementary School located at 75 Westminister Dr.West Eagle Hill / Eagle Nest Apartments located at 33 Falcon Ct.Williams Library located at 1800 Chester St. 12:00 to 1:30 p.m.Cato Elementary School located at 9906 Jacksonville-Cato Rd., SherwoodClinton Elementary School located at 142 Hollywood Ave., SherwoodCollege Station Elementary School located at 4710 Frazier PikeHarris Elementary School located at 4424 Hwy. 161, North Little RockLawson Elementary School located at 19901 Lawson Rd.Oakbrooke Elementary School located at 2200 Thornhill Dr., SherwoodOak Grove Elementary School located at 5703 Oak Grove Rd., North Little Rock Dinner5:00 to 7:00 p.m.Booker Arts Magnet School located at 2016 Barber St.Capitol Hill Apartments located at 15501 Capitol Hill Blvd.Chapel Ridge Apartments located at 9400 Stagecoach Rd.Chicot Elementary School located at 11100 Chicot Rd.Clinton Children’s Library and Learning Center located at 4800 W 10th St.College Station Elementary School located at 4710 Frazier PikeConsulate of Mexico located at 3500 S. University Ave.Dee Brown Library located at 6325 Baseline Dr.Higgins Switch Community Center located at 3523 Slinker Rd.King Elementary School located at 905 MLK Dr.McClellan High School located at 9417 Geyer Springs Rd.McMath Library located at 2100 John Barrow Rd.Romine Elementary School located at 3400 Romine Rd.Stephens Elementary School located at 3700 W. 18th St.Sweet Home Community Center located at 7000 Hwy. 365Terry Elementary School located at 10800 Mara Lynn Rd.Wakefield Elementary School located at 75 Westminister Dr.West Eagle Hill / Eagle Nest Apartments located at 33 Falcon Ct.Williams Library located at 1800 Chester St.Wrightsville Community Center located at 13024 Hwy. 365 Saturday and SundayLunch11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Chicot Elementary School located at 11100 Chicot Rd.Dee Brown Library located at 6325 Baseline Dr.McMath Library located at 2100 John Barrow Rd.Williams Library located at 1800 Chester St.