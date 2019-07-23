Hit and run victim starts own investigation

BENTON, Ark. — A Benton dad is going from hit and run victim to detective, trying to track down the driver who sent his car skidding off the road and into a tree.

Ever since being hit while driving down Sidell Road, Joe Tarver has keeping pieces of the accident with him.

“I will have the pieces to match up to say this is definitively the car that hit me, and it’s not guess work.” Tarver explained.

The father of five says he was rounding a corner at the same time as another car going in the opposite direction, but in his lane.

“I was like this is going to kill me,” Tarver said. “I just remember kind of bracing and thinking there’s no way they’re going to miss me.”

The crash sent Tarver’s SUV off the road, but he says he never had a chance to get a description of the other car.

“I saw them slow down, and then they just took off and sped away,” Tarver recalled.

Instead he’s turning to pieces of the car left scattered along the side of the road. Based on serial number found on the parts, Tarver was able to narrow the car down to a red/maroon Hyundai Elantra made between 2000 to 2006.

“Accidents happen, I get that ,” he said. “Hitting someone is one thing, but running off is totally something else.”

Benton Police are investigating the crash as a hit and run.

Tarver is hoping the other driver will come forward and realize this could have ended much differently.