FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kacie Hoffmann has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. It’s the first weekly honor of her career.

Hoffmann played an integral role in No. 9 Arkansas claiming its third-consecutive series win against No. 21 LSU, slashing .625/.750/.625 with five hits and three RBI in three games. The Elkhorn, Neb., product tied her career-high in hits twice after pounding two in game two and three. In the rubber match, Hoffmann delivered a crucial two-out RBI single to left in the fifth to push the Hogs’ lead to 6-3. In game two’s opening frame, Hoffmann smoked a two-out, RBI double to right center to grant an early 2-0 edge.

In just 28 games, the freshman slugger is making her mark, hitting at a .405 clip with a .784 slugging percentage and .476 on base percentage. In 37 at-bats, Hoffmann has drove in 28 runs, which is third-most on the team. In SEC play, Hoffmann’s .500 batting average paces the Razorbacks and is tied for second in the conference.

The Razorbacks travel to Oxford, Miss., on April 1-3 for a three-game series against Ole Miss. All three games will be available on SEC Network+.