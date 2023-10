FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas basketball is back as Eric Musselman’s squad won their exhibition game yesterday against Purdue 81-77 and Kevin McPherson is here to break it all down.

On the latest Hog Hoops Report, Kevin and our Evan Kamikow go over the Hogs big win, talk about the recruits who were in Bud Walton Arena for the game and finish up with some Pro Hog update!

For the full report, head to the video above!