Hogs hit the stage in Hoover, AL for SEC Media Days

HOWARD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) - Officials in Nashville have declared a local state of emergency after heavy rain ravaged the area on Tuesday.

City infrastructure, along with bridges and roads, all need repair. On Wednesday, road crews worked to replace a large culvert that high water washed away, trapping at least one family in their home on Bray Hill Road. “We had two places where the citizens were cut plum off, they couldn't even get out, so we're trying to those fixed this morning, said Howard County Judge Kevin Smith.