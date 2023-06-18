FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – It is officially draft week for the NBA as 4 former Razorbacks are projected to be picked in the 2023 NBA Draft and our Hogs Hoops insider Kevin McPherson sits down with the newest member of the Pig Trail Nation team Evan Kamikow.

The two not only discuss the four players that might hear their names in New York on Thursday, but also the latest in what is happening for the Hogs practices here in Fayetteville.

To round things off there is still one more roster spot left for the 2023-2024 season and Kevin has some insight on what type of player he thinks Eric Musselman and Co. will be trying to bring to the team.