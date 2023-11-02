

PENSACOLA, Fla. – No. 10 Arkansas (14-3-2) advanced to its ninth SEC Tournament finals appearance after shutting out No. 18 Mississippi State, 2-0, in the semifinals. The top-seeded Hogs will face No. 2 seed Georgia for the title on Sunday, November 5 at 1 p.m. CT.

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs faced each other on October 5, when Arkansas took a 2-1 result at Razorback Field.

How it Happened

Forward Ava Tankersley scored the opener in the 13th minute after being left unmarked in the 18-yard box. Graduate forward Anna Podojil sent in a cross from outside the box that Kiley Dulaney headed down to Tankersley who readied and fired off her right foot past Mississippi State goalkeeper Maddy Anderson.

Freshman goalkeeper Phoebe Carver picked up her sixth clean sheet of the season and came up with a big diving save in the 53rd minute to keep the Bulldogs off the board. Carver and the Arkansas defense have yet to allow a goal in the tournament.

Graduate forward Morgan White netted the dagger with five minutes to play, her second goal of the tournament and her eighth goal of the season. White linked up with midfielder Bea Franklin at the top of the penalty box where White shot it over a diving Anderson.

The Razorbacks finished the match ahead in shots, 17-7, and corner kicks, 8-1.

The Hogs are back in the title match for the seventh time in the last eight tournaments. Arkansas has never won the event.