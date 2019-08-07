Hollywood thriller being filmed in Northwest Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Northwest Arkansas is making a name for itself in the film industry, once again.

American Cherry is the newest movie being filmed in the area.

The movie is a thriller about a young teenager navigating life in a small town while taking care of a mentally ill mother. The LA based media company behind the film says after hearing about others shooting in the area during the Bentonville Film Festival, Northwest Arkansas was the perfect place for the film.

Taryn Arriola, Head of Production Nyla Media Group says “and at that time we met with Carrie Elder, who is the owner of Rockhill studios, we were on the same panel. She heard what Nyla was doing and she expressed what Rockhill was doing out here we had a project that we were kind of up in the air about where we wanted to shoot and after talking to her it just made perfect sense for us to shoot in arkansas.”

American Cherry is set to be released next year.