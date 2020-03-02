Homeless man’s death sparks community reaction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A homeless man who was found dead along a Little Rock interstate off ramp is being mourned by hundreds who never knew him. Many are saying his death points to a much bigger issue.

A post about Keith Gibbs, also known as the ‘Walking Man’, Has been shared almost 4,000 times and this death is hitting many in the community. For decades, you could find a man with frazzled hair and tattered clothes sitting on a bench in downtown Little Rock. In fact, it’s hard to name a place in the city he hasn’t been spotted.

“Keith would be all over the town,” photographer TJ Boarman said.

He became known as the walking man and you could always tell it was him from the headphones around his ears.

“That was his escape from reality of living on the streets was his music,” Boarman said.

Boarman took a special interest in taking snap shots of Gibbs and others just like him.

“One of the biggest loves that I have is being able to sit and visit with the homeless people and let them share their stories with me,” Boarman said.

He captured stories through his lens, not knowing these pictures would be the last of Gibbs.

“He died alone,” Boarman said.

About a month ago, Gibbs’ body was found between two barriers on the I-30 off-ramp near Cantrell. Police believe he’d been there for a month.

“To die alone has to be the worst thing in life’s cycle is to die alone,” Boarman said.

Now, the places Gibbs frequented sit empty leaving many showing their support and love for a man they only knew from afar.

“I’m hoping Keith’s death wasn’t in vain,” Boarman said.

Boarman says there’s so many more starving, sleeping in the cold, and struggling to make it day to day.

“There’s going to be another Keith out here somewhere,” Boarman said.

The question is how does the community help?

“Love a little bit harder, forgive more and not be judgmental,” Boarman said.

For Boarman, it comes down to those three things.

“If we can do that, my god what kind of world could we live in. How many people could we actually help so we don’t have another Keith out here,” Boarman said.