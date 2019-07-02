Homes shot up on Little Rock street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local couple escaped injury early this morning when gunshots were fired at their home.

The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) says officers were called to the 1900 block of Pulaski Street shortly after 3 a.m.

Investigators noted multiple bullet holes on the side of the house that also struck an inside wall.

Police say the occupants of the home did not see or hear anything else after the gunfire.

While the officers were investigating they reported finding more bullet holes on the outside of three other homes nearby.

The LRPD says investigators found 30 shell casings in the street.

This case is still under investigation.