HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Police responded to a call about shots fired late Saturday night where they found a person dead.

Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the area of 411 Hollywood Street, Hollywood Park. When they arrived officers found one unidentified victim who was dead. We have no further information at this time.

The case is under investigation, we encourage anyone with information to contact the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-321-6789.