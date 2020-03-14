Homicide in Pine Bluff, police investigating

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Police responded to a shooting call early Saturday morning where they found a man dead.

At about 2:15 a.m., Officers of the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to 5004 W. Barraque in reference to a shooting.

Officers found a man with a single gunshot wound lying just outside of the residence. The male was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity will be released after his family has been located and notified.

The Detective Office has identified Joseph Delonte Dudley,47, as a suspect in the homicide. Dudley is approximately 5’10” tall and 165 lbs and his photo is included below. Dudley is possibly driving a 2013 grey Dodge Dart with Arkansas license number 484XNH.

Anyone with information on the location of Joseph Dudley is asked to call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

