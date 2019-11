Update:

Jeremy Dennis, 27, died early this morning after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

This is the 38th homicide in Little Rock this year.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police responded to a shooting early this morning around 2:15 a.m. on Asher Avenue near the Superstop in Little Rock.

When officers arrived they say they found an individual who was suffering from gunshot wounds who later died.

The investigation is ongoing.