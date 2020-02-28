Honoring NLRPD Chief of Police

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Chief of Police with the North Little Rock Police Department is retiring and soon there will be a new Chief for the city of North Little Rock, but tonight we want to take a minute to honor outgoing Chief Mike Davis as he heads into retirement.

A retirement ceremony was held for the Chief tonight as he celebrated 34-years of service to the city of NLR.

He joined the force in 1984, and became Chief in 2013.

“I just hope that I made a difference, I really do. That’s what it’s about, I hope I leave things better than when I got here. We’d all do good to remember that God didn’t save us to become sensations, but to become servants,” said Chief Mike Davis.

Chief Davis’ retirement is effective on March 1.

We wish him the best.