Hot Springs authorities offer reward in murder investigation

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK/Fox16) – The Hot Springs Police Department is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest if the person(s) involved in the murder of 20-year-old Joshua Severns.

The reward is $1500.

Back on March 14, 2020 at approximately 11:38pm, the HSPD responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Hollywood Park located at 411 Hollywood Avenue.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they discovered the body of Joshua Severns who had been shot to death. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Joshua left his residence on foot to meet someone and was directed to certain locations prior to making it to the park. Detectives are working on leads at this time but are requesting the public’s assistance in this case.

If you have any information about this case you are encouraged to contact Det. Scott Lampinen at (501) 321-6789 (ext. 6741). All calls will kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.