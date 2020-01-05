Hot Springs hot spot will undergo complete restoration

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – An iconic Hot Springs hot spot is getting a facelift. After 115 years, the Ohio Club is set to undergo a complete restoration.

Standing in downtown Hot Springs since 1905, the Ohio Club takes each customer back in time as soon as they walk through the door.

“I mean you can just feel the history when you walk in,” Ohio Club owner Mike Pettey said.

It started as a saloon and casino.

“Anybody that was anybody in the world that came through Hot Springs they would come through here eventually,” Pettey said.

The operations have changed over the years, but the owners have kept the facade almost identical to the original.

“It’s sort of like you don’t own it you’re just taking care of it for a little while,” Pettey said.

Pettey has overseen the club for the last decade.

“We just try and do the normal routine maintenance with paint and upkeep and that type of thing,” Pettey said.

When you’ve been in business for more than a century, the building is bound to have some wear and tear.

“It’s been through a couple fires, this place nearly burned completely down in 2001,” Pettey said.

From the chipping paint to the rotting wood, Pettey said it’s time for a total restoration. For those history buffs out there, don’t worry the famous exterior won’t change but just get a facelift.

“For the most part I think everybody will be happy with the results. Most people won’t even notice I don’t think,” Pettey said.

Work will start Monday and last a total of four to six weeks. They will have to close from January 6th through the 16th. In addition to the outside work, they will also add a sprinkler system and upgrade the roof and air conditioning.