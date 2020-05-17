Hot Springs School District mourns loss of basketball coach

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs School District posted this message on their Facebook page after the death of Coach Aaron Cooper who was a coach at the school.

“Today we celebrate the life of our Coach Aaron Cooper. With great sadness, we all learned that he passed away yesterday. Please keep his family and our Trojan Family who was lucky enough to coach and teach alongside him in your thoughts during this time of mourning. He brought so much color, life, and compassion to our school and community. HSSD Counselors will be available tomorrow and throughout the week to support students; students should reach out by phone call or email to connect.”