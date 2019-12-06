Hot Springs Village man faces 30 counts of child pornography

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the charge and arrest of a Hot Springs Village man who faces 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, a class C Felony.

Daniel Kimball, 55, was arrested Tuesday following a search warrant by the Attorney General’s Special Investigation Department (SID) and assisted by the Hot Springs Village Police. Agents seized a laptop, desktop computer, thumb drive, cell phone and tablet.

Kimball remains in the Garland County jail on a $50,000 bond. His court date is set for Dec. 23, 2019.

SID has certified law enforcement officers with jurisdiction throughout Arkansas. The agents are committed to protecting Arkansas’s children by investigating and arresting individuals who sexually exploit children online.

To report suspected child exploitation, contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office at (800) 482-8982 or visit ArkansasAG.gov.