Hot Springs Village McDonald’s Manager Wins Prestigious Global Award

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. – Jonathan Durbin, Manager of the McDonald’s Restaurant at 4447 Hwy 7 N in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, has won a Ray Kroc Award, an accolade that recognizes the top performing McDonald’s Restaurant Managers globally. Durbin was one of 365 McDonald’s Restaurant Managers around the world, from 60 markets, (representing the top one percent of restaurant managers) to receive the honor, which includes a cash prize and a trophy.

Durbin, who has managed the McDonald’s location in Hot Springs Village since 2017, will be awarded his prize on April 22, 2020 at the Ray Kroc Awards Gala in Orlando, Florida hosted by Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Fairhurst, McDonald’s Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer.

“Johnny has done a tremendous job with our customers in Hot Springs Village,” said McDonald’s Operations Manager Jimmy Bryant. “His true passion comes is with his people. He has very low turnover and is always working to develop future managers. Johnny’s future is bright,and his performance helps the Golden Arches shine bright as well.”

McDonald’s independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Awards to recognize their hard work, dedication, and commitment to McDonald’s and its customers.

McDonald’s is committed to creating employment opportunities for people of all ages and from all backgrounds, as well as boosting employability to help people gain the skills and experience they need to progress in their careers. McDonald’s provides opportunities for progression and promoting from within; around 90% of restaurant management began their careers as crew members.