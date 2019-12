Newton County, Ark. — A human skull was found in an area where a woman went missing earlier this year.

A human skull was found about a mile from the Sam’s Throne campsite in Newton County.

This is the same campsite where deputies found a missing woman’s truck in June.

Pamela Samuels-Lourno, 57, from Hot Springs was last seen in Garland County on June 3.

The Newton County Sheriff says it’s too soon to identify the remains.