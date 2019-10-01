Hundreds of recovering addicts celebrate life at River Market

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- People at River Market had a great reason to celebrate Monday night- Sobriety and new life.

Hundreds turned out for the 15th-annual Recovery Jam; Some of whom said they’d been sober for a few days, while others had been for many years, but they all told us the same- how wonderful life is, in recovery.

Former I.V. meth-user, Holly Taylor, said sober life in the last 18 months has “been amazing.”

“I was able to go through pregnancy without smoking, using drugs, I had my baby,” Taylor said. “That was the most beautiful experience, to be able to be sober- that’s always been one of my goals. I’ve been able to maintain a good job, take care of all things myself, be an independent person and that’s something I’ve never been able to do.”

Michael Ragsdale of North Little Rock said “it [life] is a lot better than it was, because I really didn’t give a damn about nothin’ and now, I’ve got feelings and it brings a lot back.”

“I’ve changed my way of thinking,” Alexandra Coulter said, who graduated a recovery program earlier this month. “I can’t think like an addict anymore- I have to think like a normal person and live life on life’s terms.”

Reginald Baker said that after having been sober a for a few weeks, the major change he’s noticed in life is that he’s got money in his pocket and that’s “a big change, right there,” he added.

Darrell Coggins said he made his decision to be sober from drugs five years ago, because he wants “a better life and to provide better.”

In addition to the fellowship among those in recovery, music and food, area business were on hand to provide free resources like health screenings.