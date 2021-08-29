Hutchinson authorizes civilian, National Guard resources to assist in Hurricane Ida recovery

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is coming to the aid of its neighbor to the south in order to help with recovery efforts as it is battered by Hurricane Ida.

“I have authorized both civilian and National Guard resources from Arkansas to support the emergency recovery efforts for our Louisiana neighbors,” Hutchinson said in Sunday evening Tweet. “Neighbors helping neighbors.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hog Schedule Scorestream

Trending Stories

Weather Headlines

More Weather Headlines