I-30 crossing construction method will hopefully speed up the process

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Interstate 30 Crossing project will be the biggest highway project the state has ever had. Phase I of the project could cost up to $600 million.

Spokesman for ARDOT Randy Ort says they will employ the ‘Design-Build’ method. Ort says this is a common practice for big projects but it is the first time that it will be used for a highway project in Arkansas.

The idea behind it is the construction team and design team work in tandem with each other to speed up the process. Also, if changes need to be made to the project the design team can work directly with the construction team and make those changes on the fly, under ARDOT supervision.

The project does not have an exact timeline yet as to how long it will run, but Ort says they hope to begin seeing construction some time later this year.

For Eastbound I-30, inside or outside lane closures will occur in varying locations between the 9th Street Bridge in Little Rock and the East I-30 ramp to East I-40 in North Little Rock.

For Westbound I-30, inside or outside lanes will be closed in varying locations from the Broadway Street Bridge in North Little Rock to the 9th Street Bridge in Little Rock.

ARDOT will be doing environmental test for design work on the I-30 Crossing project that will require eastbound and westbound lane closures in select areas on Interstate 30 and adjacent city streets. Weather permitting, this work will occur from Monday night, February 10 through Wednesday morning, February 19, primarily between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.