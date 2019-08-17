I-430 will be shut down after 8 p.m. for a brief period

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There has been damage done to a sign on I-430 at the Rodney Parham exit.

This part of I-430 will be shut down tonight just after 8:00 p.m.

Crews will remove an overhead sign structure that was damaged as the result of an accident that occurred earlier this afternoon at approximately 3:15 p.m. The southbound lanes of I-430 must be totally closed at this location in order for staging of equipment (including cranes) that will be used to remove signs and the overhead sign gantry.

It is estimated this work will take approximately 30 minutes to complete. No signed detour will be available. The northbound lanes of I-430 are not expected to be impacted by this event.