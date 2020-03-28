ICYMI: From the house floor, Hill speaks in favor of the CARES Act

WASHINGTON D.C. — Today, Rep. French Hill (AR-02) urged his colleagues to support the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.



I rise in support of H.R. 748, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

This bill will provide much needed relief and help to Arkansas’s families, hospitals, and businesses in this unprecedented time.

I have spent much of the last two weeks in constant communication with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and his team, as well as representatives and workers from almost every industry in our state.

I want to thank them for their compassionate and hard work. I want to thank them for their perseverance.

You know Mr. Speaker, honorary American, Winston Churchill said, “You always can count on Americans to do the right thing after they’ve tried everything else.”

So I’m thankful that we rejected irrelevant ideas and that both sides finally set aside their differences and came to an agreement that will help our families in these trying times.

May God bless the state of Arkansas and the United States of America.

I yield back my time.

Rep. French Hill