Improvements to I-30 require temporary lane closure in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY (News release) – Improvements to I-30 require a temporary lane closure in North Little Rock in Pulaski County, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close the inside eastbound lane for construction of a new sign foundation between mile markers 141 and 142 between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signage. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.