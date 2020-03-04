Independence County inmate escapes during assigned work detail in Pleasant Plains

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. — The Independence County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding an inmate running off during his work detail today at a Valero gas station in Pleasant Plains.

Matthew Thomas was last seen around 8 a.m. on March 4.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified a short time later that Thomas ran away from his assigned work detail.

Thomas was currently in custody for a Misdemeanor Probation Revocation Warrant.

If you know where Thomas is or where he is going you are asked to call the Independence County Sheriff’s Office at 870-793-8838.