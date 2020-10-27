Injunction challenge of absentee voting fails

News

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark- Judges in two Arkansas counties will be weighing in in two separate lawsuits involving absentee ballots.

In Fayetteville, A U.S. District Judge has denied the “League of Women Voters” request for an injuntion that would have forced the Election Commission to allow voters to correct signatures if they were rejected; with the Judge saying they had not shown a likelihood of irreperable harm without an injuntion.

In Little Rock, a lawsuit was filed to stop enforcement of a state law that would prevent absentee ballots from being counted after polls closed.

There has been no ruling yet, but a hearing is expected to take place Wednesday or Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories